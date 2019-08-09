Cashel Fire Station salutes firefighter Anthea Browne with a special presentation

Cashel Fire Station paid glowing tributes to a colleague recently, who is moving on to a new position in Cork.

Cashel Fire Station crew assembled (above) at a presentation for SSO Anthea Browne as she leaves Tipperary Fire Service to join Cork City Fire Service to take up her new role as a fire prevention officer AFO. The station wishes Anthea all the best in her new role and future career.

Anthea blazed a trail for women in the fire service, having been the only female firefighter in Tipperary for 16 out of her 18 years of brigade.

Cashel Sub Officer Anthea Browne says she has enjoyed the challenges she faced along the way and believes the women’s network in the fire service is a positive move.

“People look at me, I’m small and people think I wouldn’t be able to carry them down a stairs etc, but team effort does that. I do work hard to keep fit and make sure I am fit and strong enough to be able to carry out my duties the same as anyone else," said Anthea.