€140,000 worth of drugs seized in Castleconnell

As part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Castleconnell area of Limerick, a premises was searched, yesterday August 11 2019. The operation was led by the Divisional Drugs Unit in Castleconnell and assisted by other units from Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations.



During the searches Gardaí seized approximately €20,000 of cannabis herb (pending analysis), approximately €120,000 of cocaine (pending analysis), along with a quantity of MDMA and a number of shotgun cartridges.



Two males aged in their twenties and thirties were arrested and detained contrary to section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.