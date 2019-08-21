A Mother’s Love to be launched in Upperchurch

Well known Upperchurch lady Mary Harrington is about to see her first book launched, when on Saturday August 31, “A Mother's Love - Upon Angels Wings” will be presented to the general public.

This book has been a long time in the making and Mary, a retired school teacher who worked in Scoil Íosagáin in Upperchurch for many years alongside her husband PJ, is delighted that her publication has finally come to fruition. It has been a labour of love and she is thrilled to be donating the proceeds of the book for Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre in Clongour, Thurles.

Mary was a great friend of the late Maria McGrath, a founder member of Suir Haven who was taken so suddenly at the start of the summer. And, she had hoped that Maria would be in Upperchurch on the night for the launch. But, fate intervened and after a very short illness, Maria passed away, much to the regret of so many people who knew and loved her.

Mary chose the August 31 date for a special reason - her mother would be 100 years old on that date, were she still alive.

“It feels very appropriate to have the launch on that date and I delighted that it has worked out that way,” says Mary who adds on the back cover of her book that her mother is now “in her heavenly home in joyful splendour.”

This book is a very personal account of a spiritual journey through life - but an account which will strike a note with so many others as well. Mary is a very spiritual lady and regularly hosts prayer meetings in her own home. And, she has gathered together the stories of many and reproduced them in the pages of the book which is self published and printed by Carrowmore Publishing in Dublin.

Mary acknowledges the support of her husband PJ, her children John, Patrice, Kelly and Avril, her grandchildren Siofra, Cashel, Olra, Saorla, Beibhinn, Aoife, Saoirse, Faye and Edie, whom she says “help to keep the angel room alive and active.”

Of those who contributed to the book through their stories Mary says: “My prayer is that in their re-telling they may be a source of inspiration and strength for others.”

The book will be available to purchase on the night and costs €15. Thereafter it will be available in local outlets and is well worth a read.

On the night of the launch, Mary will be on hand to sign the book and there will be entertainment provided by local musicians and singers as well as tea/coffee and refreshments for all.

The hills will be alive with the sound of music on the night and the famous and renowned Upperchurch hospitality and welcome will be in plentiful supply in the Community Hall.

So please, mark the date in your diary and come along to the launch of Mary's book which will be a great evening and a chance to catch up with the Harringtons and have a chat.

You'll be welcomed with open arms.