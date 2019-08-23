Tipperary loses a total of 118 pubs in 14 years

118 pubs have closed in Tipperary in the past 14 years.

There are now 407 pubs operating across the county, compared to 525 in 2005, which represents a drop of 22.5%.

There are 1,545 fewer pubs in Ireland than in 2005, with a further 71 shutting last year, according to figures obtained from the Revenue Commissioners, which have been analysed by the Drinks Industry of Ireland (DIGI).

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), has described the decline in rural pub numbers as “hugely worrying”.

“Ireland’s rural pubs have been on a steady decline for years, despite their immense importance and contribution to local communities across the country”, says DIGI chairperson Rosemary Garth.

With the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looming, she says government action and support has never been more important.

She says that for pubs in rural or isolated areas, the high cost of alcohol excise tax puts them in a precarious position, limiting their ability to trade more successfully, continue to attract tourism and invest in their business.

