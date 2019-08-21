PROPERTY
'Ready to go' Tipperary bar and restaurant up for sale
Fahy's 15 Ladyswell Street, Cashel, County Tipperary, is on the market for €280,000
A County Tipperary bar and restaurant is for sale
Fahy's 15, Ladyswell Street, Cashel, is on the market for €280,000.
This premise is fully furnished, has a purpose fitted kitchen and seating capacity for 50 patrons over on the first floor. The overall usable floor area of the licensed premises is c.219 square metre.
Fahy's, 15 Ladyswell Street, Cashel
Front bar area - 4.46m x 3.37m
Traditional bar area, fully fitted out with ornate stained glass. And bespoke antique mahogany counter with reclaimed Ttmber flooring.
Back bar area/lounge - 4.54m x 3.28m
Beautifully fitted out and decorated lounge area with reclaimed timber flooring and bench seating. There are toilet facilities on the ground floor along with a small enclosed yard with cold room and stores. This ground floor lounge area has Seating for circa. 50 patrons
First floor function room - 15.42m x 3.37m
Recently redecorated with seating for 50 patrons.
Kitchen area - 6.72m x 4.6m
Fully fitted out to HSE standards. It has an internal food lift servicing the ground floor area, is in showroom condition throughout and is ready to go. There is also a small staff bathroom on this level.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on