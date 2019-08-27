Tipperary group keeps close eye on the River Suir

There was great excitement at the Clonmel Busking Festival’s Family Fun Day at Denis Burke Park.

The River Suir formed a backdrop to the festival and local environmental community action group Suircan were present to inform people about the wonderful river and the work that volunteers are doing along its banks and on Suir Island.

Of particular interest was the danger that the non-native invasive Giant Hogweed poses to the public. This plant is a problem along some sections of the river bank.

The plant, which is a hazardous weed, can cause severe burns to the skin on contact, a problem that is exacerbated by sunlight.

Suircan were delighted at the level of interest shown in the Giant Hogweed issue and were grateful to receive so much information and updates of where the plant is growing along the river bank.

This information included sections relating to Clonmel town, upstream in Ardfinnan and downstream towards Carrick-on-Suir.

Suircan, who have been working in recent weeks with Kilsheelan Tidy Towns and other volunteers to remove this plant, will pass these records onto the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO), which is working to develop an invasive species strategy which hopes to address the problem in the river catchment.

The public are reminded that Giant Hogweed in particular is a hazardous plant and should be avoided.

Above - Fran Igoe, LAWPRO (Local Authority Waters Programme) with Michael Fitzgibbon, Suircan at the Busking Festival's Family Fun Day at Denis Burke Park, Clonmel

LAWPRO were also onsite at the Busking Festival Fun Day to give technical information and an update on the work being carried out to improve water quality on the River Suir.

Suircan also teamed up with Clonmel Toastmasters in encouraging people to get involved in both environment and self- improvement.

The Family Fun Day was a great day all round and special thanks are extended to Simon Molloy and his team on the Busking Festival committee for an excellent event.

