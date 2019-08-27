Injunction granted against blockading at two Tipperary meat plants

An injuction has been granted to ABP to stop blockading of its plants, including those in Cahir and Nenagh.

The injuction was granted in court this afternoon.

Picketing and blockading of the plants by farmers began again this week after an earlier suspension when talks took place between all parties involved.

ABP said today that resumption of blockades at its processing sites had left it with no choice but to seek an injunction to allow processing to resume.

It said last week, its industry representative body, Meat Industry Ireland, reached agreement with farming organisations to facilitate a programme of work over the next month. However, blockades resumed on Sunday night.

In a statement, ABP said - "ABP are at a loss to understand why in the middle of a process set-up by the Minister, and agreed by all parties, we are now in this situation."