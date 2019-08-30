Tipperary to pilot rural hackney scheme

The decision to choose Anacarty for a pilot scheme for a rural hackney service will mark the beginning of solving this significant problem for rural areas, according to Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

“Rural isolation and loneliness and the ongoing threat to our rural communities has been an issue that I have focused on since being elected to the Dail. There has been a number of Government decisions, in recent years, that have put the future of our smaller towns and villages in doubt and I have advocated the access to rural transport as being one of the solutions,” he said.

The scheme is being offered by the National Transport Authority in conjunction with Local Link and €6,000 over a 12-month period will be offered as an incentive to a driver who is willing to provide the service.