CRIME

Co. Tipperary man to appear in court today charged in connection with burglary of house and pub in Cashel

Cashel Courthouse

A 38 year-old man is due to appear before a special district court sitting today (Monday) charged in connection with burgling a house and a pub in Cashel over the weekend. 

The Cashel man will appear before a special sitting of Cashel District Court charged with burglary of a house at Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel and The City Bar, Main Street, Cashel in the early hours of last Friday morning, September 6. 