Hundreds will be blessed at the Anointing of the Sick this afternoon at Holycross Novena

The Anointing of the Sick ceremony takes place at 2:00pm in Holycross Abbey and in the marquee

Today will be a very special day in Holycross Abbey as hundreds will attend the Anointing of the Sick ceremony at 2:00pm in both the Abbey and the marquee.

This is always a very special ceremony and a central part of the Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, as people come in their droves in search healing and peace, praying for their intentions and the intentions of others, and seeking intercessions.

The nine day festival of faith is into it's seventh day having begun on Sunday morning last at 7:00am and since then, crowds have packed into the Abbey to listen to a range of preachers, all speaking on the topic of hope, but in different guises.

There was a special message on the role of grandparents at yesterdays sessions, while vocations was also a topic explored over the last few days with the diocesan icon present in the Abbey for the day.

The Abbey shop and restaurant have been very busy with people calling in and having a cuppa with family and friends, while picking up Mass cards and other interesting items as well - this is the social side of the Novena and is very important for all those who come, year-in, year-out. And, pilgrims have been attending faithfully, giving a great lift to the clergy with their devout prayer and also with their support for them.

Tickets are also available in the Abbey shop for the up-coming Priests concert in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles. This concert on Friday September 27 is a fundraiser to help defray the costs of replacing the roof of the Cathedral - a project which will commence very soon. This promises to be a very special event.

In Holycross though right now, Rev Fr Celsus Tierney, PP, Holycross Ballycahill, and his team continue to throw open the arms of welcome to all to come along. Receive a blessing from the Relic of the True Cross; attend the sacrament of confession; listen to the preachers who have come from all over the country; and join in the celebration of the Novena, Mass and Benediction.

Sessions continue daily at 7:00am, 10:30am, 4:30pm, 7:30pm and 9:30pm. The special Anointing of the Sick ceremony begins today Saturday at 2:00pm, and a special Blessing of Infants ceremony will be celebrated tomorrow Sunday at 2:30pm. Note, there is no 4:30pm session on Sunday but there is an additional 12:30pm session for those who wish to attend at that time.

Confessions run before, during and after the Novena (apart from Sunday), and special Penitential Rites were celebrated on Friday evening at the 7:30pm and 9:30pm sessions, which were very well attended.

There is plenty of parking very close to the Abbey and for those who may have difficulty with accessing the Abbey or marquee, special arrangements can be made to facilitate requests.

So please, come along, take time out to reflect and pray. And, bring a family member, neighbour or friend.

Whether it's your first time ever, your first time in a long time, or you are a regular, you will be more than welcome.