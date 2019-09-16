Tipperary jobs boost with fifty new positions to be created at Cashel company

DMS Governance (DMS), a global governance, risk and compliance (GRC) company is to substantially increase its Ireland-based workforce by creating an additional 50 roles in Cashel.

Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD today joined DMS at the official opening of its new location in Cashel.

DMS also announced the creation of an additional 50 new roles in Cashel following the acquisition of Aviation Corporate Services (“AvCS”) in June 2018 and this is in addition to its previous announcement of 50 newly-created jobs at the time of acquisition. The project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

The 50 newly-created roles are for highly-skilled financial service professionals and qualified accountants and positions are currently open to suitable candidates.

DMS’ recent Dublin expansion and the creation of new roles in Cashel brings DMS’ commitment to jobs in Ireland to over 200.

Speaking at the opening event, the Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD said “I am delighted to be here today with the DMS Governance team to celebrate the opening of its new office and to announce that another 50 highly-skilled financial service positions will be coming to Cashel.

“This once again highlights the Government’s success in ensuring we have the conditions necessary to encourage ongoing job creation in the regions. I would like to congratulate DMS Governance, thank them for this investment in Tipperary and wish them the very best for the future.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Insurance and Financial Services Michael D’Arcy T.D. added, “I welcome this announcement by DMS and wish them continued success in the future. The IFS2020 strategy is committed to delivering 30% of International Financial services jobs outside Dublin and this investment highlights the talent available throughout Ireland.”

Derek Delaney, Chief Operating Officer at DMS commented:

"When DMS initially acquired Aviation Corporate Services (“AvCS”) in Cashel, we were extremely impressed with the quality and experience of their existing team and had anticipated recruiting up to 80 further staff members locally. Since that time, we are pleased to report on the high-calibre and quantity of local candidates, and now colleagues, that we have recruited.

As a result of this significant growth, our assurance in this new DMS location has been validated and we are now placing several global centres of excellence in the new Cashel office."

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan welcomed the announcement stating: “DMS Governance’s ability to scale its operation in just over a year with plans to grow further is a great endorsement of not only the local management, but also the availability of talent in the region. Central to IDA Ireland’s strategy is balanced regional spread of investment and encouraging client companies to look at developing a second site outside of Dublin is central to this. I wish DMS continued success and the ongoing support of IDA Ireland.”

About DMS Governance:

DMS Governance is the worldwide leader in fund governance + risk + compliance representing leading investment funds and managers. For almost 20 years, DMS has delivered high-quality, professional services to a diverse range of investment fund structures and strategies and is proud to be the leading independent provider of AIFM, UCITS Management Company and MiFID services to many of the largest institutional investors and asset managers globally through its in-depth knowledge across every aspect of the governance landscape, DMS has been a driving force in the shaping of today’s industry.