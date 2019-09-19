Clonmel schools to take part in global climate action protest on Friday

Young people from around the world are leading a massive coordinated strike from school on this Friday, September 20, to protest government and business inaction on climate change. It is likely to be one of the largest environmental protests in history.

The Global Climate Strike comes just before countries will gather at the United Nations for the Climate Action Summit on September 23, an event ahead of the UN General Assembly where countries are supposed to ramp up their ambitions to curb greenhouse gases under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. A second worldwide strike is planned for September 27.

In Clonmel, students are joining this world wide movement and a rally at 1pm at The Main Guard will take place with involvement from several of the town’s schools.

Local environmental groups including Suircan Community Forum are hoping that members of the public will gather with the students and add their support for demands to Environment Minister Bruton and Taoiseach Varadkar to be much bolder and more ambitious in their actions to limit global warming and catastrophic climate breakdown.