Are you eligible for the working family payment?

The Working Family Payment works by giving a tax-free payment each week, to people on low incomes who have at least one child who normally lives with them and is financially dependent on them.

The payment is linked to the number of children you have, and the income you are in receipt of.

If your income is less than the income limit for the size of your family, you receive a payment of 60% of the difference.

If you have three children, in order to qualify your weekly earned income must be less than €723.

So, if, for example your net weekly income is €550, the amount you would qualify for, is €104. And how that’s worked out is €723 - €550 = €173 x 60% = €103.80 (the payment is rounded up to the nearest euro)

In order to apply for this payment, you need to complete a WFP application form, which can be found online, at an Intreo centre or at a social welfare office.

Alternatively check out Citizens Information for more details HERE