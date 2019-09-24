Plans submitted for former lounge bar in Clonmel

The former Devane’s lounge/bar and restaurant at 25-26 Irishtown, Clonmel, looks as if it could be set for a new lease of life.

The main building has been unoccupied in recent years but Eelmas Ltd. have applied to Tipperary County Council for planning permission to renovate and extend the first and second floors and to construct an additional third storey over the existing commercial premises.

This will be made up of nine residential apartments on the first, second and third floors and the existing commercial premises on the ground floor.

The works will consist of raising the height of the building, alterations to the front and side elevations and connection to the public mains for sewerage and water and all associated site works.

