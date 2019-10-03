Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Team prepare for Storm Lorenzo's impact on the county

A status YELLOW wind and rain severe weather alert has been issued for Tipperary as Storm Lorenzo moves in, with strong south easterly winds later veering south westerly which will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts. There will also be spells of heavy rain which will result in some flooding.

This alert is valid for 24 hours from 9am Thursday, October 3, 2019 to 9am on Friday, October 4, 2019.

The storm may have the potential of turning into an ORANGE warning, and in such an instance, people are advised to remain vigilant.

The main impacts will include disruptive winds, falling trees and localized flooding. Power outages may also occur throughout the night/early morning.

Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Team met on Wednesday afternoon to assess the position and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place in advance of this severe weather event.

The position will continue to be monitored by the Severe weather Team to assess the position.

Please note the emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Tipperary County Council 1890 923 948

Irish Water Emergency 1850 278 278

ESB Networks 1850 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1850 205 050

Tipperary County Council would advise the public to heed Met Éireann Weather Warnings, which may have the potential of turning into a ORANGE warning. In such an instance, people are advised to remain vigilant. Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local and national media and on the Council’s website/Facebook and twitter.