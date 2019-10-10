Roscrea accident: Garda appeal after cyclist dies following collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision between a van and a cyclist that occurred on the Roscrea to Shinrone road (R491), Mountheaton, Shinrone, Birr, County Offaly, on Monday, October 7, at approximately 6.20pm.

A male cyclist aged in his 70s was brought to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday, October 9, as a result of his injuries.

Gardaí at Birr Garda Station are appealing for witnesses who may have travelled on this road between 6pm and 6.30pm on the October 7, or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Birr Garda station on 057-916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

This Tuesday, a Garda spokesperson said that the Gardaí attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a cyclist and a van.

The road between Roscrea and Shinrone was closed overnight on Monday the collision.