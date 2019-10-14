Illegal tobacco
Revenue seize tobacco valued at €11,500 following search operation in Tipperary
Two premises raided in Nenagh
Revenue officers seized tobacco valued at €11,500 following search operation in Tipperary
Revenue officers seized 19.6kg of roll-your-own tobacco following a search, under warrant, of two premises in Nenagh last Thursday, October 10.
The seized tobacco, branded Amber Leaf, had a retail value of approximately €11,500 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €9,600.
A man in his early twenties and a woman in her late forties have been interviewed in relation to the seizure.
Meanwhile, Revenue officers, with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Gus, seized over 24,000 cigarettes following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Enniscorthy, County Wexford, on Saturday, October 12.
The cigarettes, branded Blue River, Excellence and Email had a retail value of approximately €16,400 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €12,900.
A man in his fifties has been questioned in relation to the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecutions in both seizures.
These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of tobacco.
