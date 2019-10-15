Slieveardagh National School in The Commons celebrates 50th anniversary

Slieveardagh National School celebrated their 50th anniversary on Friday, October 4 with current and past pupils more than happy to go back to school for the evening.

From 6.30pm a large crowd of past and present pupils, along with their parents and many well wishers streamed through the doors of the bright and welcoming school which was opened in 1969.

Principal Ms Fiona Looby was full of praise for all of the staff in the school for the job they did in organising and planning the event. In one of the classrooms there was a real trip down memory lane as there was a wall full of old school photos including class, communion and confirmation photos.

Local poet and former student at the Old School Harry Mullins sent his best wishes for the evening and heaped praise on the staff: “for half a century Slieveardagh National School in The Commons has provided a long line of dedicated teachers, who moulded and nurtured the minds of thousands of male and female students preparing them for the next stage of their education and life itself.

The school is a brightly painted centrepiece in the village with well-groomed grounds, a hive of activity during school hours. The old two storey schoolhouse, now well over 100 years old proudly stands nearby, developed into a Community Centre and Mining Museum. Also close by is a junior playschool which will no doubt provide a steady flow of new students for Slieveardagh National School. So best wishes to all teachers, students and parents for a very for a very successful and fruitful half a century of education. Best wishes also to all future teachers, students and parents for the next half century”.

Another former pupil Annie Heaphy gave a brief history of the school including her own story and that of her children’s.

Annie was a pupil in what is now the old school starting at 4 years of age in 1946. She recalled the many teachers including former principals Mr Galligan, Mr Dan O'Connor, who met his wife Sheila Ryan while she was teaching at the school, Mr Pat Hartigan and Ms Veronica Maher.

Annie was appointed as the Parent's Representative on the Board of Management in 1981 and continued in this role as both Parent's and Bishop's nominee until 1999. She was appointed caretaker in 1999 and continued in this role until she retired in 2017. In her closing speech Annie thanked Fr. Derry P.P., Principal Fiona Looby, Board of Management, Parents Council, parents and pupils for the party and gifts presented to her on her retirement. She went on to say “as a pupil, parent, Board member and employee I will always cherish my time associated with both Schools. Happy days, thanks for all the wonderful memories. I would like to remember two former caretakers of Slieveardagh N.S and personal friends Mary Mullins and Cáit O’Meara, may their dear souls R.I.P. Congratulations to Slieveardagh N.S. on celebrating 50 years. Well done to the organising committee of tonight’s event. Long may the school continue to flourish and provide a solid education in the area, wishing you all well for the future”.

Ballingarry Parish Priest Dr Derry Quirke celebrated mass in a specially erected marquees in the school yard and pupils provided music and dancing after mass to entertain those present.

Principal Fiona Looby has been with the school for six years. She teaches Junior, Senior, First and Second Class. Anna Scott teaches third to sixth class and Eileen O'Halloran is the Special Education Teacher.

As a Deis School, Slieveardagh National School have healthy and nutritionally balanced school lunches provided to the pupils by Carambola and they also receive additional support for funding from the Department of Education. The school is currently working towards their next Green Flag for water and are currently working towards securing their first Amber Flag for mental health. Ms Looby pointed out that they use the Aistear method of play based learning in the Junior room. Tin Whistle is taught in the school by the teaching staff and sport plays a big part in the schools curriculum including athletics, rugby and swimming. The school currently has 30 pupils and according to principal Ms Looby the smaller class size provide a wonderful education for the children especially in the Junior room as they also have direct access to the Special Needs Assistant. With the smaller class sizes no pupil is left behind according to Ms Looby as they can quickly spot if a child needs additional learning support.

Ms Looby praised all of the staff at the school for making the night such a success – her fellow teachers Ms Scott and Ms O'Halloran, school secretary Margaret Mullally, Caretaker John O'Meara and Cleaner Margaret Butler. She also thanked the Parents Association who put so much work into the event and the local community in The Commons who have always been such a support to the school. She thanked Fr Quirke for the beautiful Mass to commemorate the event and sponsors on the night including Leetherm (who sponsored the yard light), Art Generation Ltd Tullaroan (who sponsored the marquee) and Carambola (who provided the catering for the event).