Tipperary motorist who turned back at checkpoint had no insurance

A motorist who turned back from a Garda checkpoint was subsequently found to be driving without insurance, driving licence and had no tax displayed, Nenagh Court was told.

Gerard Fitzgerald, 12 Abbey Road, Thurles, was charged with the offences at Martyrs Road, Nenagh, on August 7, 2018.

The court heard he avoided the checkpoint but was stopped by the gardaí at Tyone on the Nenagh to Thurles road.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined him €200 and disqualified him from driving for two years for no insurance.

She fined Mr Fitzgerald €120 for no tax displayed and €100 for no licence.

She set recognizance in Mr Fitzgerald’s own bond of €250.