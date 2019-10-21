Motorcyclist dies in traffic collision in Co. Tipperary

A male motorcyclist aged in his 30s was killed in a traffic accident on the Ballingderry Road just outside Puckane last night.

The fatal accident happened at approximately 7.40pm.

The motorcyclist collided with a parked vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed currently and local diversions are in place. The scene will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.