FOR SALE
Tipperary property - superb detached Clonmel home with large garden
EXCELLENT HOME AT GLENCARRA LAWN
7 Glencarra, Lawn, Fethard Rd., Clolnmel
Power and Walsh are delighted to bring 7 Glencarra Lawn, Fethard Road, Clonmel to the market.
141 sq m/1518 sq ft approx in size, this superb two storey detached residence was built c. 2006 and comprises of four bedrooms.
The property is presented in excellent condition.
7 Glencarra Lawn features gas fired central heating, double glazed windows and a large garden to the rear with decking and a large garden room measuring 20 sq m approx.
7 Glencarra Lawn is located off the Fethard Road just a short distance from the town centre.
The BER rating is B3.
Viewing strongly recommended.
For further information, please contact selling agents, Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@powerwalsh.ie PSRA No. 001862.
