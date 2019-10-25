FOR SALE

Tipperary property - superb detached Clonmel home with large garden

EXCELLENT HOME AT GLENCARRA LAWN

7 Glencarra, Lawn, Fethard Rd., Clolnmel

 

Power and Walsh are delighted to bring  7 Glencarra Lawn, Fethard Road, Clonmel  to the market.

141 sq m/1518 sq ft approx in size, this superb two storey detached residence was built c. 2006 and comprises of four bedrooms. 

 The property is presented in excellent condition.

 7 Glencarra Lawn features gas fired central heating, double glazed windows and a large garden to the rear with decking and a large garden room measuring 20 sq m approx.

7 Glencarra Lawn is located off the Fethard Road just a short distance from the town centre.

The BER rating is B3.

Viewing strongly recommended.

For further information, please contact selling agents, Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@powerwalsh.ie   PSRA No. 001862.

 

 