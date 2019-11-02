Tipperary court told man had kept cocaine for his next party

People up and down the country were “dying from cocaine”, Judge Marie Keane said at Nenagh Court.

Ondrej Albrecht of Rosemary Street, Roscrea, pleaded to possession of cocaine at Rosemary Street on September 10, 2019.

The court heard it was found in his trousers on the ground of his apartment during a search.

Mr Albrecht told gardaí he had bought the cocaine for a previous party and was keeping it for the next party.

“He goes to a lot of parties,” said Judge Keane.

Mr Albrecht’s solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever said her client did not have a problem with drugs.

Judge Keane fined the defendant €100.