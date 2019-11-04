Rosegreen Community winter concert on December 6

It is with great delight and excitement, Rosegreen Community Development Association announce details of forthcoming winter concert to be held on Friday December 6 in St Thomas The Apostle Church, Rosegreen (by kind permission).

The concert, to aid completion of all weather pitch in the community field, will be a celebration of local artists performing wonderful arias from well known musicals and operas to seasonal Christmas carols.



Featuring Fethard Choral Choir, Patrice Davern, Thomas Grogan, Irene Maher, Denise Manton Hickey, Katy Ryan, Fr Jim Purcell, Eddie Golden and Rosegreen Church Choir, the evening promises an abundance of talent and entertainment.



An event not to be missed, tickets are available at O'Dwyer's Pharmacy, Main Street, Cashel (by kind permission), Raceside Service Station, Rosegreen (by kind permission), Pat 087 2204034 and any committee member. Doors will open at 7pm and the concert commences 8pm sharp.

The continuous support of the community and parish and all our neighbouring parishes is very much appreciated and we look forward to welcoming and greeting all our friends at the winter concert.