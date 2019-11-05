Tipperary Garda HQ loss to be raised in the Dáil

The rationale behind the decision by An Garda Síochána to move the regional headquarters of the new Tipperary/Clare division to Ennis is due to be raised in the Dáil this Tuesday afternoon under Topical Issues.

The issue is being raised with the Minister for Justice and Equality by Tipperary Labour TD Deputy Alan Kelly.

Topical Issues are scheduled for discussion from 3.32pm to 4.20pm.

Deputy Kelly has four minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister or Minister of State has four minutes to reply.

The Tipperary TD has two minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister or Minister of State has two minutes for a concluding statement.