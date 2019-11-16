Tipperary Co. Council is considering two planning applications for 68 new homes in Carrick-on-Suir

Two planning applications seeking the green light to build 68 new homes in Carrick-on-Suir have been submitted to Tipperary Co. Council in the past few weeks.

M2B Developments Ltd. lodged an application with the Council on Monday, November 4 seeking permission to build 25 houses at Waterford Road, Carrickbeg.

The estate would comprise a mix of 13 three-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom two-storey terraced houses.

The Council is also considering an application lodged by Pierce O'Loughlin, Paul Joy and Peter O'Loughlin to build 39 houses at Sir John's Road, Ballynagrana, Carrick-on-Suir.

The application was submitted on October 8. The houses proposed include one detached 4-bedroom house, 16 four bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 18 3-bedroom semi-detached homes and 4 terraced dwellings with three bedrooms. The Council

is due to decide on whether to approve, refuse or seek further information on this application on December 2. Its decision on the M2B Developments application is due on January 4 next yea