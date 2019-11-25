National farm leader invites his Tipperary colleagues to association's annual meeting

The traditionally large Tipperary contingent is expected to travel to Limerick’s South Court Hotel on Friday, November 29, to hear Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, talk about the issues facing farming and the wider food sector at the ICMSA annual meeting

As we face into the changes required by climate change, the ongoing threats to our traditional British markets, falling direct payments, sluggish milk prices and the aftermath of the beef strike, there will certainly be plenty for Mr Varadkar to address.

The fact that this is the first major farming AGM to be held after a very eventful farming year and also the last ICMSA AGM before next spring’s likely General Election gives the occasion a real urgency.

Also scheduled to speak in the afternoon on the general situation are Minister Creed and ICMSA President, Tipp farmer Pat McCormack, with the first speaker after lunch being RTE broadcaster, Philip Boucher-Hayes, who will be speaking on the very timely and controversial theme of ‘Is the era of cheap food over?’

The day also involves a pre-lunch panel discussion on ‘Calf Welfare – Social Licence and Creating Value’ which will involve Joe Burke, Bord Bia, Laura Boyle, Teagasc, Martin Ryan, Glanbia Beef and Conor Geraghty, Veterinary Ireland, discussing the various aspects around the 2020 Calves and the options available to the farmers involved.

‘Housekeeping’ around accounts, resolutions, matters arising, etc, start at 10.30am and members interested in those aspects must note that time.

Dinner will be served at 1pm.

Mr McCormack has specifically invited fellow members of Tipperary ICMSA – the county has a vibrant and energetic ICMSA presence and provided the specialist dairy farmer organisation with three presidents - but reminded all that numbers are limited and so confirmation of intention to attend is advised. Members can ring 061-314677 or email info@icmsa.ie