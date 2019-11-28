240 hours community service imposed on Co. Tipperary man caught driving while disqualified 

A 26 year-old Mullinahone man spotted by a garda driving while his licence was disqualified, received a six year driving ban and 240 hours community service order at Cashel District Court.

Judge Terence Finn imposed these penalties on Jason Grace of 8 Kickham Place, Mullinahone after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance or a licence at Crohane, Killenaule on March 29.

Gda. Ian Fitzpatrick told the court he was on patrol on this date when he saw Mr Grace driving a vehicle on a narrow road. He knew the defendant was disqualified from driving.

He followed the vehicle and when he came around a bend he saw the car pulled into the side of the road. The vehicle was seized.

Gda. Fitzpatrick outlined that Mr Grace had 12 previous convictions and received a four-year driving ban last year.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said his client apologised to the court and Gda. Fitzpatrick. The vehicle belonged to his client's cousin and he was driving a friend home. His client worked full time and went through a difficult period in 2018.