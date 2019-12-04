Tipperary tenor Derek Ryan to hold concerts to aid the homeless

Tipperary tenor Derek Ryan will stage two charity concerts in aid of the homeless this coming Christmas season.

The first is this Wednesday night, December 4, at Clonbeg Church, at 8pm and then on Friday, December 20 at The Cathedral Church of St. John The Baptist, Cashel.

Tickets are €20 and available on the door. You can book on 087 2491228 for both concerts.

Derek will be joined by renowned Welsh tenor Ryan Morgan and Mary Rose McNally on piano. There will be a few surprise special guests no doubt.

It's Derek's fifth Christmas charity concert series and has been a huge benefit to many worthy causes over the years. Derek was recently in touch with Cathryn O'Leary, the senior fundraiser for the Focus Ireland south east area. She has been tasked with raising awareness of her organisation in Tipperary and was very grateful for the help the concerts will give.

There are nearly 400 people homeless,64 of them children, in the south east, a 30% increase in the last two years alone. With over 10,000 homeless nationally, one in three people accessing homeless services in Ireland is a child, many under four years of age.

Derek was moved to do something to help and he hopes people will respond in kind. He cannot imagine the horror of being homeless, let alone being a parent and homeless and especially at Christmas. "I am so grateful and so lucky to have a beautiful home surrounded by my loving family" he said, "when you are fortunate you must repay that good fortune to those who haven't been so lucky.

"It's what Christmas is really about". If you can help Derek this season please do so.

His Christmas concerts are always a relaxed and enjoyable night full of good fun and great music.