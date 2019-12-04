19 rural roads in Tipperary approved for LIS funding in 2019

19 rural roads were approved for funding under the Local Improvement Scheme in Tipperary in 2019, figures released have revealed. The numbers confirmed as completed have yet to be confirmed.

The figures follow a request from Deputy Dara Calleary who asked the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Mr. Michael Ring, the number of rural roads that have received funding under the LIS in each of the years 2016 to 2018 and to date in 2019 and the projected number of road projects to be completed in 2019.

In Tipperary in 2018, 25 roads were approved and 32 were completed while in 2017 9 were approved with the 9 confirmed completed.

Mr. Ring stated that since he reintroduced the Local Improvement Scheme in 2017, he had allocated over €48 million to the scheme, which had resulted in the approval of over 2,000 roads projects.

"The LIS is funded by my Department and administered through the Local Authorities. The number and location of roads to benefit from improvement works is a matter for the relevant Local Authority."

He stated that a number of Local Authorities have yet to submit their final returns confirming the funding spent and the number of roads projects completed in respect of the 2019 scheme. "My officials have been in contact with the Local Authorities to impress upon them the need to complete their LIS works and to submit payment claims", he said.