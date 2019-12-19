Christian Aid coffee morning and sale, Roscrea

There was plenty of conversation and laughter in the Methodist Church Hall, Roscrea, on Friday, December 6, ‘a good buzz’, you might say.

This was the pre-Christmas coffee morning and sale in support of Christian Aid.

Christian Aid is the equivalent of Trócaire for the Protestant churches - these sister agencies share a vision of a world where all have equal opportunities, food and health.

They also share a concern for the well-being of the earth, so eloquently outlined in Pope Francis’ encyclical, Laudato Si.

Supporters and friends arrived to drink coffee, eat freshly-baked scones and to rummage through the items on the bric-a-brac and book stalls.

There were Christmas cards from Christian Aid, the Peter McVerry Trust and St Cronan’s National School available for those wanting to get that annual task done. And there were wonderful cakes!

Also available was produce from Palestine such as olive oil, soap and the most succulent dates.

Buying these high-quality items supports farmers who are working their land in the most trying of circumstances, often without an adequate water supply or electricity.

A really big ‘thank you’ to all who helped and to all who came out to support this effort.

Watch out for the next event!

Please see the website of Christian Aid (Ireland) for details of its work www.christianaid.ie .