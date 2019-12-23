Christmas is for everyone - Presbyterian Moderator

In his Christmas Message, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr William Henry, has encouraged us to remember that what the angels announced to the shepherds, that first Christmas night, was ‘good news of great joy for ALL people’ (Luke 2:10).

The County Antrim minister writes that while the TV ads may portray Christmas as being for ‘happy people’, ignoring those who may be struggling to find joy at this time of year, “the news of the coming of the Saviour was for everyone, not just a few, but everyone who, regardless of their circumstances, recognises that they need a deliverer. News, for once, to enjoy!”

Throughout his year in office Dr Henry says that he has been “encouraging folks to ‘Enjoy God’, and to help others in practical ways to enjoy Him.” Recalling a visit to one special fun-filled Christmas event last week for people with a learning disability, he said, “Here I saw the church demonstrating the love and compassion of Jesus, taking time to listen, to help and support, getting alongside others, having fun, and actually doing something that enabled someone else to enjoy God. The true joy of Christmas is about giving, giving of ourselves, and enabling others to embrace what is good and at the heart of this time of year, even when they might find it hard.

Dr Henry concludes his message by saying, “At this special time, I wish you a very happy Christmas, and in the words of the Apostle Paul, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”