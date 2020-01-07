Co. Tipperary pedestrian aged in his 70s is seriously injured in collision with cyclist in Clonmel 

A Clonmel man aged in his mid-70s was seriously injured in a collision with a cyclist while walking in Clonmel yesterday (Monday) evening.

The pedestrian was involved in a collision with a male cyclist along the N24 Clonmel Bypass at Glenconnor Upper at approximately 6.30pm.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital where he is currently being treated.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the cyclist, who is also from Clonmel, wasn't injured but was very shocked. The area where the accident occurred was preserved by gardai afterwards to allow a technical examination be carried out.

He appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident or may have dashcam footage of it to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.