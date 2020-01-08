Student wins emerging female composer prize at major Tipperary music festival

Clonmel music festival Finding a Voice has announced Rose Connolly as the winner of the 2020 competition for Emerging Women Composers.

At just 19, Rose is the youngest ever winner of the competition and is currently a student at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin.

Her winning piece will be premiered in a lunchtime concert on International Women’s Day, March 8, at the Main Guard, Clonmel, as part of this year’s Finding a Voice concert series, alongside works for harp by Joan Trimble, Ailís Ní Riain and Anne-Marie O’Farrell.

Artistic Director of Finding a Voice, Róisín Maher says - “We had a record number of entries this year for our emerging composer competition and were delighted to be able to partner up with the Contemporary Music Centre in Dublin to offer shortlisted candidates a composition workshop with renowned composer and harpist, Dr Anne-Marie O’Farrell.

“There was a strong field of extremely talented emerging composers, which made the decision-making process very difficult, but Rose is definitely a worthy winner.”

Originally from Fermanagh, Rose Connolly is an innovative composer and performer who is interested in creating music that reflects the times we live in – her piece for harp, provisionally entitled Beyond the Lake, explores the idea of under-water life.

The Irish harp was recently inscribed on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in recognition of the instrument’s unique place in Irish music and cultural life.

Anne-Marie O’Farrell writes: “I’m honoured to be involved both as a composer and player in the annual Finding a Voice festival in March 2020.

“Fostering emerging composers through mentorship and a workshop is an important part of facilitating new repertoire as composers develop the specialised skill of writing for harp.”

Anne-Marie O’Farrell performs works for pedal and Irish harp on Sunday, March 8 at 1pm in the Main Guard, as part of Finding a Voice concert that runs from Thursday. March 5 to Sunday, March 8.

and features performances by the Irish Baroque Orchestra, RTÉ ConTempo Quartet, CSM Jazz Big Band, pianist Isabelle O’Connell, and many more. See www.findingavoice.ie for details.