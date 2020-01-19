Two men arrested in relation to eight burglaries in Tipperary and Limerick last week



Gardaí have arrested two men and seized two vehicles in relation to eight burglaries at businesses in the Tipperary and Limerick areas that occurred in the early hours of last Wednesday, January 15.

As part of these investigations, an operation was put in place by detective gardaí from Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in the Western Region and gardaí from Tipperary, Limerick and Galway.

Three houses were searched yesterday (Saturday) morning, January 18 in Co. Galway and two men in their 20s were arrested. They were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations where they were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

During the search operation, two vehicles were also seized for technical examination.