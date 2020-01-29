Operation Overwatch: Gardai seize €4,400 worth of cocaine from house in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized €4,400 of suspected cocaine following a search at a house in Tipperary on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

As part of Operation Overwatch, an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Garda Division, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house on Abbey Street, Nenagh at 12 midday.

During the search Gardaí seized €4,400 of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.