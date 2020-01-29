Gardai investigate theft of gas bottles in late night raid on Co. Tipperary village store 

Gardai are investigating the theft of 10 bottles of gas in a late-night raid on a shop in Golden village last week.

The gas bottles, located outdoors at the rear of the shop on Golden's Main Street, were stolen around 4am on Thursday, January 23.

The burglars transported the bottles from the village in a car.

Gardai based at Tipperary Town Garda Station are investigating the crime and have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in Golden that night to contact the station at (062) 51212.