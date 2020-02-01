Sponsorship programme the reel deal for Tipperary angling clubs

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched its Sponsorship Programme for 2020 and is now inviting applications from suitable angling events and initiatives in Tipperary and nationwide.

The programme, which is one of the funding mechanisms of Inland Fisheries Ireland, awarded funding to 87 angling events and initiatives across the country during 2019, amounting to a total of €30,000.

In Tipperary, two initiatives were awarded funding as part of the scheme this year: the Juvenille Angling Competition in Ballina organised by Killaloe Ballina and District Anglers and an angling event on Lough Derg organised by the Romanian C&R Angling Association.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “We are delighted to be able to make financial support available once again in 2020 for projects and events which will support novice and junior anglers and help grow sustainable angling tourism.”

Eligible events and categories for 2020 are as follows (in order of priority):

nLarge international competitions held in Ireland which showcase Ireland’s angling and contribute to local economies, supporting jobs and businesses. Maximum of €3,000 per event applies.

nNovice angler events and training courses which increase participation in angling including funding of transport hire for participants to facilitate attendance at novice angler events. Minimum of 20 novice angler participants required. Maximum of €500 per event / course applies.

nInformation dissemination / initiatives to promote fisheries awareness / conservation and protection of the inland fisheries and sea angling resource / promotion of angling as a key Irish tourism activity, for example, production of high quality angling promotional videos / seminars / coaching / training / workshops etc. Maximum of €1,000 per event applies.

nJuvenile and minority angling teams representing Ireland at international events both home and abroad. Maximum of €500 per team.

Suzanne Campion, Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Our 2020 Sponsorship Programme will play an important role in driving angling participation among novice and junior anglers.

Applications for funding are invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative. The scheme will remain open until February 14 with applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance available throughout the year; all applications can be made at

www.fisheriesireland.ie/

Angling-Information/

sponsorship-

programme.html