Fellow Tipperary election candidates express sympathy following the sudden death of Marese Skehan

With the general election poll in Tipperary postponed until a later date following the sudden death of candidate Marese Skehan, fellow candidates have been expressing sympathy with her family.

There was huge shock in the county following the death of the popular Thurles woman.

The election in the county has been postponed. https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/local-news/514121/general-election-likely-to-be-postponed-in-tipperary-following-death-of-candidate.html

Well known for her community activities, she had worked as a home help organiser/co-ordinator for thirty six years with Thurles Community Social Services and up to her death had been employed by the HSE.

Expressing sympathy with her family, Labour Party TD Alan Kelly announced in a tweet that Labour canvassing would cease until a later date, as did Independent TD Seamus Healy

Other candidates have also expressed shock and sadness at her sudden passing.

Rob O’Donnell of the Green Party described her as a ‘lovely women’ whom he had met during radio interviews while Mary Newman Julian (FG) said she was very sad to hear the news. Fellow Fine Gael candidate Garret Ahearn also expressed sadness at her passing.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill said - “It is with great sadness that I learnt of the sudden death of Marese Skehan, Cabra, Thurles. Daughter of the late Liam and Mai Skehan. I have known Marese all my life. She was in the same class in school as my sister Kay.

Her father had a milk round in Thurles and had a great love for horses. Of course, the Skehan family were associated with the iconic Skehans pub on Liberty Square, famous for the fact that it was where Charles J Kickham was laid out.

I knew her to be a kind and compassionate woman and she dedicated much of her life to her community working with Thurles Social Services.

My thoughts are with her brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and her extended family .Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hainm.”

Independent TD Seamus Healy said - " I would like to express my condolences to the family and friends of the late Marese Skehan who passed away unexpectedly today. Marese was standing as an Independent candidate for Tipperary in the 2020 General Election. She was particularly well-regarded for her work as a women’s rights advocate. She contributed greatly to her community through her work in many voluntary organisations, paying particular care to those in need and the elderly. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. Canvassing has been suspended as a mark of respect. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis".

With the election in Tipperary now postponed, candidates and voters will wait to hear when a new date is set. This will be confirmed by the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

The rescheduled election will now place huge focus on Tipperary and how the five seats will be filled.

It could well change the dynamic of the election based on how the rest of the country votes next Saturday.

There have already been suggestions that the entire election should be postponed.