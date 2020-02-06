Environmental hedgegrow protest by Tipperary group highlights campaign for action

A group opposed to the destruction of hedgegrows staged a protest at Limerick Junction station on Wednesday (February 5) to highlight their cause.

The group has called on Irish Rail to halt hedgegrow removal works on sections of the railway line between Cahir and Clonmel.

A spokesperson for the newly formed ‘Save our Hedgerows’ group based in Cahir, PJ O’Meara expressed disappointment this week that Irish Rail have not agreed to suspend their controversial hedgerow removal works along sections of the railway line between Cahir and Clonmel.

A written request to Irish Rail by the group was sent on January 15 to call a moratorium on further destruction pending an expert review and meeting with Irish Rail officials.

Mr. O’Meara told The Nationalist that there is mounting frustration about the methods being employed by contractors working for Irish Rail.

“Instead of the traditional method of hedgecutting along the railway embankment, long sections of ancient native hedgerow have been destroyed without any obvious purpose.”

In response to an email from the group to Irish Rail, communication spokesman Barry Kenny claimed that the work was in line with legislative requirements to erect new fencing and he agreed to meet with the group in “the coming weeks.” He also indicated that replanting would take place.

However members of the group, including some landowners along the railway line, are adamant that new fencing could be erected without hedgerow destruction, and they point out that in taking such a heavy handed and drastic approach, Irish Rail have breached the recommendations of the All Ireland Pollinator Plan.

“This document to which Irish Rail are prominent signatories is clear that all efforts should be made to minimize interference with hedgerows which are recognized as a vital haven for wildlife including songbirds, pollinating insects and a diverse range of threatened native plant species.” said Mr O'Meara.

Save our Hedgerows point out that even if Irish Rail do replant with new saplings, that the replacement of a one hundred and fifty year old hedgerow with a new planted hedge takes no account of the massive loss to the environment of such a rich and established source of wildlife.

Secretary to the group Alan Moore quotes research showing the proven value of established hedgerows in flood control and carbon sequestration, as well as shelter to stock.

He points to the clear disconnect between such examples of unnecessary destruction of native habitat, and the stark warnings from 97% of climate scientists that we have perhaps ten years to address irreversible climate breakdown.

“ Ireland has the lowest tree cover in Europe, and much of what we have is in the form of hedgerows.

“Unfortunately Irish Rail is not the only culprit in hedge and tree destruction—we’ve seen in recent months ongoing ripping out of hedgerows on farms around the county which appears to be associated with a new industrial style of farming” said Mr Moore.

Election to go ahead in Tipperary