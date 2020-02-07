CRIME
Tipperary Gardai probe invoice fraud after business loses €80,000
Gardai in Tipperary have warned the public to be extra vigilant online after a number of cyber crime incidences in the county.
Gardaí in Clonmel are currently investigating an incident of invoice-redirect fraud where the business lost €80,000.
Clonmel gardai are also investigating a phishing scam where a person was defrauded out of almost €50,000 by a person claiming to be from their broadband provider.
Clonmel District Gardai in association with the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are set to host a fraud and cyber crime prevention seminar at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Tuesday, February 25 from 10am to 1pm.
Members of the public are invite to attend.
