Co. Tipperary people targeted by phone fraud scam

Gardai have warned the public to be vigilant of a phone fraud scam targeting Co. Tipperary people.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson confirmed they have received a number of reports this week from people in the Fethard area who have received phone calls from a caller claiming to be from the online shopping giant Amazon. The caller enquires about the cancellation of accounts and request account numbers and information.

“This is a scam, please do not give personal or banking information to these types callers.

No legitimate bank or business will request this,” said a Garda spokesperson.

Anyone who receives such a call should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.