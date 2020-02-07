CRIME
Co. Tipperary people targeted by phone fraud scam
Gardai have warned the public to be vigilant of a phone fraud scam targeting Co. Tipperary people.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson confirmed they have received a number of reports this week from people in the Fethard area who have received phone calls from a caller claiming to be from the online shopping giant Amazon. The caller enquires about the cancellation of accounts and request account numbers and information.
“This is a scam, please do not give personal or banking information to these types callers.
No legitimate bank or business will request this,” said a Garda spokesperson.
Anyone who receives such a call should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.
