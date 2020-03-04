Famed Tipperary hurler Jimmy Finn to be honoured by Tipperary Association Dublin

The Tipperary Association Dublin has chosen one of Tipperary’s all-time great hurlers, Jimmy Finn of Borris-Ileigh, as the Hall of Fame inductee for 2019.

Speaking at the announcement of the Award winner, Liam Myles, President, said that the Association is delighted and proud to at long last honour Jimmy Finn – one of the last surviving members of the famous three in-a-row team of 49 – 51.

One of Tipperary’s greatest and famed hurlers, Jimmy Finn first learned the skills of hurling in his club of Borris-Ileigh. He attended Thurles CBS where he honed and developed the skills he was to later display with Tipperary and Munster.

He first represented Tipperary at minor level – at the age of 17. He made his senior debut in the National Hurling League in 1949-1950 season and went on to play for the senior hurlers for the next decade.

In 1951, at the young age of 19, he selected as captain of the Tipperary team which went on to win a third All-Ireland in a row. He was also ever present in Munster teams for the next decade. Jimmy Finn won three All-Ireland championships with Tipperary and three Railway cup medals with Munster.

Widely regarded as one of the finest hurlers of all time, he was selected on many of the teams made up of sports greats. His crowning legacy was when he was selected in the Hurling Team of the Century in centenary year 1984. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the GPA in 2015.

A sweet, stylish and effective wing back who brought fame to his native Borris-Ileigh and the Premier County in his playing day. Jimmy Finn is well deserving to be inducted into the Tipperary Hall of Fame for 2019.