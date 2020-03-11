A number of events cancelled as the first Coronavirus related death confirmed

Michaela O'Dea

Reporter:

Michaela O'Dea

Email:

michaela.odea@iconicnews.ie

UPDATE: The Department of Education has released a statement on school closures

A number of social events and mass gatherings have been cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic in Ireland. 

As Ireland enters a new realm the of COVID-19- Coronavirus, events such as St. Patrick's Day, Daffodil Day, Dublin Comic Con (DCC) and The Dublin Tech Summit have been cancelled. 

With the first recorded death in Ireland from the Coronavirus confirmed, conglomerates are enacting a common sense policy and unilaterally deciding to postpone events without direction from the government. 

DCC released a statement today outlining their decision to move the event forward stating that they were originally committed to host the event in a "safe manner and give people something positive to be excited for, an escape from reality for a few hours during what are very trying times". 