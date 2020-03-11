A number of events cancelled as the first Coronavirus related death confirmed

A number of social events and mass gatherings have been cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic in Ireland.

As Ireland enters a new realm the of COVID-19- Coronavirus, events such as St. Patrick's Day, Daffodil Day, Dublin Comic Con (DCC) and The Dublin Tech Summit have been cancelled.

With the first recorded death in Ireland from the Coronavirus confirmed, conglomerates are enacting a common sense policy and unilaterally deciding to postpone events without direction from the government.

DCC released a statement today outlining their decision to move the event forward stating that they were originally committed to host the event in a "safe manner and give people something positive to be excited for, an escape from reality for a few hours during what are very trying times".

Please see an important update below re DCC Spring Edition's postponement. pic.twitter.com/JYPyYOkeKH — Dublin Comic Con (@DublinComicCon) March 11, 2020

The event has been postponed until August 2020 and all current tickets are transferable to this date.

This isn't the only event to be cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. The Dublin tech Summit 2020 has been postponed until September 9 & 10 2020.

Based on the information supplied by the government and health officials, companies have made independent decisions to remove prospect of COVID-19 infecting their customers and attendees.