Shannondoc reassures the public that it is service as normal

Shannondoc, the out-of-hours GP service for the Mid-West region, has reassured the public that it is service as normal as the government’s coronavirus intervention takes effect over the coming weeks but that all patients with Covid-19 concerns must refer to the HSE.

Said Shannodoc Chairman Pat Morrissey, “This is an unprecedented public health issue for wider society and we all play a role in this. Shannondoc’s part will be to keep our service going for non Covid-19 concerns, with all patients with Covid-19 concerns to contact the HSE helpline on 1850 241850 from 8am to 8pm.

“Other than that we want to stress again that Shannondoc is not a walk-in service but an out-of-hours service and that people should not present themselves to the treatment centre without a prior appointment. All patients who want to present to the service must call us first on 1850 212 999 or 061 459500 and they will be clinically triaged by telephone.

“It is important to note that we are an urgent but non-emergency care service and that routine medical matters should be held over for patients’ GP during normal hours. If the condition of the patient is deemed to be life threatening, contact should be made with the emergency services immediately.”

With respect to the current Covid-19 crisis, he said: “It is inevitable there is going to be delays in accessing our Shannondoc service, as we have had during ‘flu spikes over the Christmas just gone for example. But we want to reassure the public that their call will be responded to.”