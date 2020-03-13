Tipperary Co Council closes public amenities, orders all meetings and festivals cancelled

Following on from the Taoiseach’s statement on measures to tackle Covid19, this Council’s Crisis Management Team met today to focus on the impact of the virus within the county.

While a number of practical measures have already been activated such as provision of information to staff, public notices and provision of hand sanitisers in prominent locations within offices, it has been decided that with effect from Friday, March 14, the following additional measures are being put in place and will remain in place until March 29.

Public facilities/amenities i.e. all Libraries, Museums, Council run swimming Pools in Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh,

Public arts centres and public playground facilities will close.

All scheduled training and meetings are cancelled;

All Council run Festivals or events are cancelled;

The Council’s Covid-19 Response Team is also continuing to meet on a daily basis, liaising with Public Health and other agencies and reviewing the Council’s Business Continuity Plan in relation to identifying the critical risk

areas in terms of service provision and mitigation of impacts on the public

and communities we serve.

The Council’s public offices at Clonmel, Nenagh, Tipperary Town, Thurles and Carrick-on-Suir will continue to remain open but measures will be put in place to look at ways that we can implement the public health advice on

social distancing.

Tipperary County Council`s response will be informed by advice from the HSE and Public Health Authorities.

As a general rule, social distancing is the only way to reduce the transmission rate so outside of work people should seek to reduce social interactions as much as possible.

Tipperary County Council seeks public cooperation to stop the spread of Covid – 19 and to take extreme caution over this period.

Simple measures like, washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds or more, avoiding close contact with people who are ill and cleaning down surfaces can make a huge difference.

Let’s work together to keep our economy moving and safeguard our county.

Further updates and advice will issue throughout the coming days via local and national media and on the Council’s website/facebook and twitter.