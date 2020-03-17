Tipperary café sends 170 free pizzas to frontline health services staff during Covid-19 crisis

​A Clonmel café has demonstrated that times of crisis can bring out the best in people.

Before closing on Monday as a temporary measure as part of the fight to limit the spread of Covid-19, Galileo Caf​é in O'Connell Street, Clonmel, sent 170 free pizzas to the hardworking frontline staff in the health services.

Members of Clonmel Red Cross helped deliver the pizzas to South Tipperary General Hospital and other centres including St. Anthony's and Heywood Lodge.

​A post on the café's Facebook page stated "two ​​chefs, 170 pizzas, ​n​o problem! We set out today to do some good for the community and provide the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel, and also St Anthony's ​and​ Heywood Lodge this evening!

​"​Big shout out to our head chef Dragos Brinza and Danny ​and​ Joe O'Brien . Becca Laste Is a legend, she was great help with all of this, thank you.

​"​Hope everyone takes care of one another and family members, good karma comes back! Thanks everyone!​"

So far the post has been liked by over 3,000 people, with 504 shares and as many comments praising the café's generosity.

