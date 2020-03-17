Tipperary Red Cross unit issues warning about bogus callers offering swab tests

The Clonmel branch of the Irish Red Cross has issued a warning about a group of people going from door-to-door targeting the elderly and offering swab tests for coronavirus.

Those involved in the scam are pretending to be Red Cross volunteers.

In a message on its Facebook page, the local branch states "please note that we do NOT offer this service. Please report this to An Garda Síochána, as they (the bogus callers) are scamming the vulnerable.

"Our members, when out on duty, are required to wear FULL UNIFORM and each member also has to carry their unique membership ID card.

"Remember to wash your hands and stay safe everyone".

During the current crisis Red Cross members are assisting in any way they are requested.

Some units are assisting the National Ambulance Service, while others are involved in community response.

Members of the Clonmel unit have been assisting the elderly with their shopping and making sure they have all provisions such as phone credit, etc.

The unit's vehicles have also delivered food to the nurses, doctors and staff in South Tipp General Hospital.

