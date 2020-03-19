RTE to televise mass from Clonmel church this morning at 10.30am

RTE are to televise mass today from Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel at 10.30am on RTE News Now.

The mass was to be broadcast from Letterkenny but due to technical issues RTE has decided to switch to Clonmel.

Fr Michael Toomey will be the celebrant.

RTÉ News Now can be accessed on Saorview (channel 21), Sky (521), Virgin Media (200), Eir (517) as well as via the RTÉ Player, the RTÉ News Now app and via RTÉ.ie/news.

Fr Toomey celebrated mass in the church on St Patrick’s Day to a congregation of just one, Mayor Garret Ahearn.

In response to Covid-19-related restrictions on public gatherings, from this Thursday, RTÉ will air Mass every weekday at 10.30am on RTÉ News Now.

The broadcasts will continue at least until March 29, when current public health measures will be reviewed by the Government.

Mass will be followed each day by a short religious message from representatives of Ireland’s other faith communities and Christian denominations.

RTÉ’s Head of Religious Content, Roger Childs, commented: “We are aware that, either through self-isolation or Government restrictions, many people are unable to come together to worship at precisely the time when they feel most in need of community, comfort, encouragement and prayer. We want people of all faiths to know that RTÉ is with them in spirit.”