Roscrea Autism Awareness race date moved to August 23

Checking our Community Hub this week and doing the usual duties such as feeding our fish, removing rubbish, checking the fridge and cupboard for supplies, we were reminded that our hub was in silence due to Covid 19.

We already miss the smiling faces and children’s screams of delight, a parent offering to make another cup of tea and having a chat, pulling paint or glue out of hair. However, despite our committee missing contact with all of you, we thank you for your patience, trust and kindness that has been shown to each person we have approached, spoken to and asked for help.

We hope you understand the necessity for temporary closure to protect all who access our services and we shall see you all again soon, please stay safe.

Our race has been moved to a new date of Sunday, August 23, and we’re sure many of you are still in training, so let’s build on hope and be stronger together.