NEWS
Clonmel commercial premises damaged by fire
Clonmel Fire Brigade at the scene of the blaze on Clonmel's O'Neill Street last night. Picture source: Tipperary Fire Service Facebook page
Clonmel Fire Brigade was called out to a fire at a disused commercial premises in Clonmel town centre last night.
The fire erupted at a premises on O'Neill Street.
A report on Tipperary Fire Service's Facebook page stated that two pumps were used to tackle the fire and fire crews worked fast to gain access to the premises and contain the blaze prevening it from spreading to adjacent buildings in the area.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on