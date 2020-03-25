NEWS

Clonmel commercial premises damaged by fire

Clonmel Fire Brigade at the scene of the blaze on Clonmel's O'Neill Street last night. Picture source: Tipperary Fire Service Facebook page

Clonmel Fire Brigade was called out to a fire at a disused commercial premises in Clonmel town centre last night.

The fire erupted at a premises on O'Neill Street.

A report on Tipperary Fire Service's Facebook page stated that two pumps were used to tackle the fire and fire crews worked fast to gain access to the premises and contain the blaze prevening it from spreading to adjacent buildings in the area.